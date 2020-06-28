McEwen, Diane
February 28, 1943 - June 5, 2020
Diane McEwen was born on the South Side of Chicago to Mildred Murray. Diane would be the 1st of seven children. Diane graduated from Hirsch High School and studied at Fisk University. Diane married her first husband young and gave birth to her 1st son, Robert T. Waters. Later in life Diane met and married her love and life partner Edward R. McEwen, Jr. after he had returned from the Vietnam War. They proceeded to have two children together and raised all three children on the South Side of Chicago. Among many roles that Diane played in her career, she began Rado Transportation, a Medical Transport Service for the disabled, prior to returning to and retiring from State Farm Insurance. Diane cared for, gave to and touched so many lives throughout her years on earth. Diane was a passionate reader and read several books a week. Edward and Diane were married for 53 years and remained on the South Side of Chicago, but loved to travel and live life with family and friends. Diane's husband passed away seven days after she did on June 12, 2020, but she leaves behind her three strong children, Sheryl B. McEwen, Edward R. McEwen III and Robert T. Waters. Diane leaves behind brothers, sisters, grand and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends whose memory of her will be truly unforgettable and reminisced forever. Diane's unrivaled energy and zest for learning, life and giving will be cherished in all the lives she touched. We take comfort in knowing that she and her husband are together forever in love.
February 28, 1943 - June 5, 2020
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.