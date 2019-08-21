|
|
Kessler, Diane Keller Diane Keller Kessler, lifelong volunteer and activist for those causes that enriched the lives of women, families, and children. Beloved wife of Paul for 61 years. Loving mother of Michelle (Don) Kosmin and Todd (Bari) Kessler. Adoring grandmother of Jacob, Corey, Lauren, and Maddie. Dear sister of Larry (Kathy) Keller. Gravesite services Thursday, August 22, 10:30 AM, Beverly Cemetery, 12000 S Kedzie Ave, Blue Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: National Council of Jewish Women (www.ncjw.org), South Suburban Family Shelter (ssfs1.org), or (). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019