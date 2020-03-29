Home

Diane Hearon

Diane Hearon Obituary
Hearon, Diane "Grant" Age 68 of Minneapolis, MN. Formerly of Calumet city, Il. Passed away on March 24, 2020. Class of 1970 Crane H.S. retired U.S. Postal worker after a long career in Palatine, Il. Preceded in death by husbands, Wilson Gordon and Charles Hearon; mother, Collie Grant; sisters, Deborah and Kim; brother, Ronald Grant; survived by children, Phillip (Christina) Gordon, Jason Hearon and Whitney Hearon; grandchildren, Austin and Ari Gordon; siblings, Darryl, Steven, Eloise, Darren and Yolanda; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends Private family services with a memorial to be scheduled later.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020
