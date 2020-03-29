|
|
Hearon, Diane "Grant" Age 68 of Minneapolis, MN. Formerly of Calumet city, Il. Passed away on March 24, 2020. Class of 1970 Crane H.S. retired U.S. Postal worker after a long career in Palatine, Il. Preceded in death by husbands, Wilson Gordon and Charles Hearon; mother, Collie Grant; sisters, Deborah and Kim; brother, Ronald Grant; survived by children, Phillip (Christina) Gordon, Jason Hearon and Whitney Hearon; grandchildren, Austin and Ari Gordon; siblings, Darryl, Steven, Eloise, Darren and Yolanda; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends Private family services with a memorial to be scheduled later.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020