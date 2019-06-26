Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick Church
Lemont, IL
Diane Haynes Obituary
Haynes, Diane L. (nee Hayward) June 24, 2019. Age 80. Devoted wife of the late Ronald T. Haynes, Ret. C.F.D.; loving mother of Gary (Heidi) Haynes, Wendy Marie (Carl) Costabile, the late Alan Haynes, and the late Todd Haynes; cherished grandmother of Brett, Troy, Haley, Nate, and Noah; dearest sister of Gale (Alan) Kozlowski, the late Richard (Celeste) Hayward, and the late Francine Hayward; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. To St. Patrick Church, Lemont, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal Services are private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
