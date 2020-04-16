Condolences
Fahey, Diane (nee Haig) Age 76, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. Diane loved life... always a smile on her face and never a bad day. If you didn't know Diane, she was the most wonderful girl in the world! A beautiful angel to all on earth has now joined her angels in heaven. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Fahey; loving mother of Barbara (Patrick) McCarthy, Richard Parrillo, Jr., Michael (Tracey) Parrillo, and Beau Parrillo; dear stepmother of Lisa (Jack) Hlustik and Michelle (Charles) Annella; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Jr., Hugh, and Morgan McCarthy, Richard Parrillo III, Olivia, Emmaleigh, Lilly, and Lucia Parrillo, Josephine Parrillo, Dominic and Chloe Hlustik, and Gianna and Nicole Annella; dearest sister of Carol (Larry) Banas, Judi Weigle, and Pattie (Bob) Baylati; fond sister-in-law of Irene and Susan Fahey. With the current restrictions on public gatherings, all services will be immediate family only. The family looks forward to a future celebration of Diane's life. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.