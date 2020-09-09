1/
Diane F. Krolo
Krolo, Diane F.

Devoted daughter of the late Dominic "Doc" and the late Rose; loving sister of Denise (Dennis) Marano, Linda Krolo, Marlene Krolo, and Don (Mary Jay) Krolo; beloved aunt of Michelle Marano, Jennifer (Tim) Brasic, Nick Krolo and Jack Krolo; great aunt of Anniston Rose, Adam and Julia. Diane was a member of the Sinj Club and the Marian Society. Visitation Thursday, September 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26 th Street. Funeral Friday 8:45 am from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign

guestbook.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral
08:45 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
