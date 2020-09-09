Krolo, Diane F.
Devoted daughter of the late Dominic "Doc" and the late Rose; loving sister of Denise (Dennis) Marano, Linda Krolo, Marlene Krolo, and Don (Mary Jay) Krolo; beloved aunt of Michelle Marano, Jennifer (Tim) Brasic, Nick Krolo and Jack Krolo; great aunt of Anniston Rose, Adam and Julia. Diane was a member of the Sinj Club and the Marian Society. Visitation Thursday, September 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26 th Street. Funeral Friday 8:45 am from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
to sign
guestbook.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com