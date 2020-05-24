Diane B. Fixler
Fixler, Diane B.

(nee Miller) 81. Beloved wife and best friend for 62 years of Lowell; devoted mother of Ken (Julie) Fixler, Michael Fixler, and Susie (Marc) Miller; cherished grandmother of Jonathon (Christine) Fixler, Andi (Seth) Frankenthal, Danielle Fixler, Joey Shapiro, Tony Shapiro, Jamie Miller, and Ross Miller; proud great-grandmother of Rowan, Hank, and Scout; treasured sister of Howard (Kaye) Miller; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear friend of many. She will be greatly missed. Diane was truly a beautiful person on the inside and out. Her memory will live in the hearts of all that knew her.

Funeral services are private by necessity - a memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or the COVID-19 Response Fund-North Shore University Health System. For info: 847-256-5700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
