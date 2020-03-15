|
|
Anderson, Diane (nee Bradich), "The Church Lady", passed away on March 10, 2020, late of the East Side. Beloved wife of James "Jimmy" Anderson. Former wife of late Robert "BOBBO" Ploszaj; loving mother of Danielle Ploszaj; devoted daughter of late Don and late Violet (nee Zorich) Bradich; dear sister of Peter (Sandra) Bradich, John Bradich and late Dan Bradich; favorite TETI of Stevie, Nichole, and Abigale Bradich; also survived by many aunts, uncle, cousins, kumovi, and numerous friends; dear daughter-in-law of Patricia (nee Johnson) (late Wallace) Anderson; dear sister-in-law of Steven (Patricia), Edward (Shannon) and late Michael Anderson. Dear aunt of Jeffery (Annie) Anderson, Matthew Anderson, and Phoebe Anderson. Former Owner of "Electric Waves" and "Infamous Clip Joint". Diane was reigning "Church Lady" of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Active Member of the Holy Day Choir, Past President of Knjeginja Zorka Circle of Serbian Sisters. Funeral Services Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Lansing, IL. Diane will lie in state at church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery; Hammond, IN. Visitation at The Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave.; Chicago on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Pomen Service 7:00 p.m. (773) 731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020