Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Desirea Soukal Obituary
Soukal, Desirea M. "Desi" (nee McKeough) Age 45. Beloved wife and best friend of Glenn J. Soukal; precious mother of Emberlynn; loving daughter of Diana (nee Labiak) and the late James J. McKeough; dear sister of Edward (Laura) McKeough; dear daughter-in-law of Gerald and Patricia Soukal; loving sister-in-law of Jerry (Gina) Soukal and Debbie (Rick) Farris; dear aunt of Joseph, Matthew, Jason, Eddie, Carriann (Daniel), Samantha, Jerry, Jr., Sarah, Ricky and Maria. Funeral Monday, November 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (One block east of Harlem on 171st Street in the Olde Tinley Library) to St. George Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. 708-781-9212 or www.maherfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019
