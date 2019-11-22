|
Soukal, Desirea M. "Desi" (nee McKeough) Age 45. Beloved wife and best friend of Glenn J. Soukal; precious mother of Emberlynn; loving daughter of Diana (nee Labiak) and the late James J. McKeough; dear sister of Edward (Laura) McKeough; dear daughter-in-law of Gerald and Patricia Soukal; loving sister-in-law of Jerry (Gina) Soukal and Debbie (Rick) Farris; dear aunt of Joseph, Matthew, Jason, Eddie, Carriann (Daniel), Samantha, Jerry, Jr., Sarah, Ricky and Maria. Funeral Monday, November 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (One block east of Harlem on 171st Street in the Olde Tinley Library) to St. George Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. 708-781-9212 or www.maherfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019