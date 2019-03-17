Parello, Sr., Dennis John Formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away onTuesday March 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife, Katherine, of 33 years, and his loving companions, Wiley Jean, who never left his side in his final weeks, and Toby, who is confused. Dennis served in the U.S. Army and then on the Chicago Police Department, retiring after 39 years. He then became Director of Security for McCormick Center Hotel, the Inn of Chicago, Marshall Field Garden Apartment Homes, and finally, Brach's Candy, of which he oversaw the final closing of the Chicago operations. Dennis is survived by his wife, Katherine; daughter, Tina Ajazi; and grandson, Bob Duff. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin; mother, Bessie; brother, Ronnie; sister-in-law Connie; and his son, Dennis, Jr. A Celebration of Dennis' life will be held onTuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 573 Cypress Ave., Garden City, SC 29576. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC(843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary