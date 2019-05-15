Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Prayer Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:30 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Dennis O'Leary Obituary
O'Leary, Dennis Jude Age 67. Loving father of Shawn Conway; dear brother of Anne Marie O'Leary, Kathleen (the late Don) O'Leary-Goad, Michael C. (Penny), Patrick J. O'Leary, the late Timothy P., and the late Joseph F.; beloved son of the late Timothy J. and the late Patricia A. O'Leary; fond uncle of many. Retired union carpenter, Local 1, after 40 years of service. Memorial visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 8:30 p.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel), Chicago. (773) 767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019
