McAllister, Dennis F. Age 72, beloved husband of Nora (nee Freewalt), for 41 years; loving Dad of Michael (Gerit) McAllister and Maggie (Jake) Casali; adoring grandfather of Delilah, Barrett, and Annie; dear brother of Kathleen (Dennis) Bell, Patricia (Michael) Farrell, Michael McAllister, and Tim (Gina) McAllister. Dennis was a deacon for 19 years at Our Lady of the Brook and St. Norbert parishes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities, Attention: Development, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 are appreciated. VisitationMondayMarch 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Brook, 3700 Dundee Rd., Northbrook. Funeral mass will be heldTuesdayMarch 12, 2019,at 10:30 a.m. at church. Interment private. Info:(847) 901-4012or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019