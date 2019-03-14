Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kleper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Kleper

Obituary Condolences

Kleper, Dennis M. 70. Beloved husband of Ann-Louise Kleper nee Foreman. Loving father of Adam (Stacy) Levine and Lara (Josef) Zeigler. Proud grandfather of Aidan and Farrah Levine and Cybil and Paulina Zeigler. Dear brother of Wendy Kleper and brother-in-law of Susan (Stephen) Jordan and Robert Foreman. Cherished uncle of Stephanie (Daniel) Dancey, Arthur Entratter, Alex Entratter, Sarah (Jon) Rosenson, Noah Jordan and Sam Foreman and great uncle of Molly Rosenson. Service Sunday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens. Memorials to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or CJE SeniorLife, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.cje.net would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now