I knew Mr O'Hare through my Dad, Raymond Callahan. My Dad always had such great stories and great things to say about 'Denny'. I met the man, the myth at a few wakes and found him to live up to his reputation. I was very saddened to hear of his passing. I know this will deeply sadden my Dad as well! My profound condolences to his family and friends, he will surely be missed and fondly remembered.



Patricia Callahan

Acquaintance