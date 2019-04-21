|
|
Gates, Dennis Age 55, of Homewood, IL, is at peace in Christ. Dennis passed away early Saturday morning, April 13, 2019, while working the Coachella Music Festival. Beloved husband of Marilyn; loving Dad of Byron, Brandon and Adam. A public visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at W W Holt Funeral Home, 175 W. 159th St., Harvey, IL 60426, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana, Chicago, IL 60653, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Wake 10:00 a.m., Funeral 11:00 a.m., with the burial immediately following the service at Washington Memory Gardens.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019