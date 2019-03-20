Cunningham, Dennis John 1947-2019. Funeral Service for Mr. Dennis John Cunningham, 71, of Alexander City and formerly of Chicago, will beFriday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.Dr. Steve King will officiate.The family will receive friends onFriday, March 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.A memorial service will be held in Chicago at a later date. Mr. Cunningham passed away onMonday, March 18, 2019, at his residence.He was born on May 4, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Thomas Cunningham and Rita Macke Cunningham.He attended First Baptist Church of Alexander City.Mr. Cunningham retired as a Sergeant from the Chicago Police Department after 31 years.He was a very honest, hard working man.He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, working out at the gym, and western movies. Mr. Cunningham was a big John Wayne fan and loved his dogs. He is survived by his sons, Micheal Von Cunningham (Kimberly) of Chicago, and Shane Thomas Cunningham (Donna) of Bruceton, TN; daughter, Jasmine Patra Hopper (Justin) of Alexander City;grandchildren, Samantha Donato, Thomas Cunningham, Alexis Hudson, Eliza Saldivar, Alyssa Saldivar, Ryan Terry, Keeli Hopper, and Xavier "Beau" Hopper; great-grandchildren, Lacy Hollowell, Brian Hollowell, Evan Donato, Mason Donato, and Talon Hudson; brother, Thomas Cunningham; and sisters, Carol Darfler and Diane "Breeze" Raymond. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Joseph James Donato; and brother, Jerry "Cooch" Cunningham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to ASPCA. Memorial messages may be sent to the family atwww.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary