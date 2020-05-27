Denise M. Umporowicz
1960 - 2020
Umporowicz, Denise M. Age 60. Beloved daughter of Geraldine (nee Sajdak) and the late Donald S. Umporowicz; loving sister of Diane (Richard) Flowers; cherished aunt of Zachary and Amanda; dearest niece of Loretta (Raymond) Kwak, JoAnn (late Thomas) Bennecke, the late Alfred, Jr., late Robert, late Thomas (late Carol), late Gerald (Diane), late Dennis (Carolyn) and the late Philip (Shirley); dear cousin to many. Director of Clinical Research and Development at Northwest Heart Clinical Research. Private Family Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Orland Park. Private Entombment at Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski, Chicago, IL. For info: wolniakfuneralhome.com or 773-767-4500. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to Denises family. Denise was a joy to work with when our paths crossed several years ago. I loved her fight for life, her honesty, and her persistence. She will be missed by many.
Kelly Kirsch
Coworker
May 26, 2020
I had the privilege of working closely with Denise for four years, and she will forever be one of my favorite people. No one said it more straight then Denise, and I can't think of many better examples of South Side strong like she was. To all of Denise's family, I am so sorry for your loss, I will miss her greatly as well
Charlie Semenchuk
Coworker
May 25, 2020
I was lucky enough to get to know Denise while working on a cross-pharma project. She was so smart, kind and always stood up for what was right. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam ❤
Natalie Anderten
Coworker
