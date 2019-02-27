|
|
Murphy, Denis C. Of Belfast, County, Down, Ireland. Beloved husband of Rosaleen (nee Meighan); loving father of Paul (Laura), Adrienne (Mark Bickler) Tiritilli, and Neil (Alison); cherished grandfather of Michael, Rachel and Ryan Tiritilli, Brendan, Liam, and Colin Murphy; dear brother of Terry (Anne), Molly (the late Gerry) O'Reilly, Eilish (the late John) Peel, Geraldine (James) Denton, and Seamus (the late Ann); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Friday, February 29, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass at 10:00a.m. Cremation Private. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 or dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019