Kazelas, Denis Beloved husband of Evelyn; cherished son of the late Bruno and late Stephanie Kazelas; fond brother of the late Carey Kazelas. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem) to St. Fabian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Before his retirement, Denis had taught for 30 years in the Chemistry Department at Marist High School. PGK St. Fabian Knights of Columbus Council #967. Denis volunteered for many St. Fabian Parish organizations. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Denis' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2019