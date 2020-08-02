1/
Dena Ann Katz
Katz, Dena Ann Dena Ann Katz nee Leventhal, 85, beloved wife of the late Irwin; loving mother of Debra Scheibe and the late Mark Katz; cherished grandmother of Michael, Joelle and Jason Scheibe; daughter of the late Ben and Sara Leventhal; dear sister of Ginger (Harry) Fox and Robert (Lynn) Leventhal; fond sister-in-law of Sherwin (late Barbara) Katz. Private graveside services will be held at Westlawn Cemetery. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
