Katz, Dena Ann Dena Ann Katz nee Leventhal, 85, beloved wife of the late Irwin; loving mother of Debra Scheibe and the late Mark Katz; cherished grandmother of Michael, Joelle and Jason Scheibe; daughter of the late Ben and Sara Leventhal; dear sister of Ginger (Harry) Fox and Robert (Lynn) Leventhal; fond sister-in-law of Sherwin (late Barbara) Katz. Private graveside services will be held at Westlawn Cemetery. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com