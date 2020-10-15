1/
Sister Delphine Grigas
Sister Grigas , Delphine

Sister Delphine Grigas, SSC, 104, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 79 years, died October 11, 2020. Sister Delphine taught in elementary schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, California, and New Mexico. She served as pastoral minister at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago. Additionally, she used her pastoral skills to minister at St. Norbert's in Northbrook, IL, St. Bede's in Holland, PA, St. Helena's in Hobbs, NM, and wherever she lived. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Our Lady of Victory Convent and Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, IL. Sister Delphine is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Her parents, Dominic and Theophila, her three sisters and her five brothers preceded Sister Delphine in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69 th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, October 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 14, 2020
You touched so many lives in your 104 years. What a life! You are a remarkable, uplifting woman May your soul rest peacefully. You will be missed
Your niece,
Connie Petner
Connie Petner
Family
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
