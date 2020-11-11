Wojcik , Delores L.
Delores L. Wojcik, 68, of Bartlett, IL passed away at home Saturday, November 7, 2020. Delores retired from First American Bank after 20 plus years of employment. She continued contributing to the community through volunteering her time in the office of St Alexis Church of Bensenville and performing Eucharistic Minster duties at Sunday services. Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her special gift to all was her annual sharing of her Christmas Cookies. We will miss her dearly. Delores is preceded in death by her husband Ted M. Wojcik. She is survived by one son: Kevin M. Wojcik, and his wife Leah (Havener), grandson: Landyn of Kankakee, IL; sister: Deborah Pickett of Jacksonville, FL; Nephew: John Pickett, and his wife Leslie (Bixler); and great nieces: Chloe & Kerya of McHenry, IL. Additional surviving family members include Theresa (Wojcik) Kukulski of Morton Grove; Sophie (Wojcik) and husband Thomas McDonald of Pasadena, CA; Peter and wife Sherri Wojcik of Batavia, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Delores will also be missed by her extended family Bill & Shawana Havener of Kankakee, IL, and their children and grandchildren. The family has asked for donations to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S York Rd, Bensenville, IL 60106 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral mass will be held at Saint Alexis Catholic Church on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM and will be followed by a private graveside service. Arrangements handled by Geils Funeral Home. For information, please call: (630) 766-3232
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com