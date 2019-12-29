|
|
Haug, Delores (nee Sujak), beloved wife of the late Kenneth Haug; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary (nee Tobarkiewicz) Sujak; dearest sister of the late Raymond (late Ludmilla) Sujak, late Rose (late John) Dragic, late Florence (late Chester) Flenard, late Marie (late Nicholas) Dragic, late John (late Helen) Sujak, late Stanley (late Helen) Sujak and the late Joseph A. (late Angeline) Sujak, Jr.; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews especially Anthony (Donna) Dragic. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020, 3 - 8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 South Archer Avenue. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Richard. Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019