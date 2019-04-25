|
McGuire, Delia C. (nee Taylor) Age 85, native of Bellavary County, Mayo Ireland. Dear wife of Thomas McGuire; loving mother of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; cherished grandmother (Dee Dee) of 15; proud great-grandmother of four; beloved sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Crestwood, IL 60418. Mass at11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral information: call (708) 422-2700 or visit curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019