Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
5757 W. 127th St.
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia McGuire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delia McGuire Obituary
McGuire, Delia C. (nee Taylor) Age 85, native of Bellavary County, Mayo Ireland. Dear wife of Thomas McGuire; loving mother of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; cherished grandmother (Dee Dee) of 15; proud great-grandmother of four; beloved sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Crestwood, IL 60418. Mass at11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral information: call (708) 422-2700 or visit curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now