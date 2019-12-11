Home

Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
5300 S. Natoma Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
5300 S. Natoma Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Vallone, Debra Lynn Of Chicago, age 62. Beloved daughter of the late James and Eileen (nee Noonan); dearest sister of Sharon (Robert) Nolter and Denise (Donald) Elgersma; dear aunt of Kristen (Vincent) Kornacki, Robert Nolter and Stacey (Daniel) Regan; great-aunt of five; dear friend and long-time companion of Terrence McCarthy. Retired 33 year employee of the city of Chicago and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, December 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Breast Cancer research would be appreciated. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019
