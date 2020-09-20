Jaco, Debra I.
nee Wyatt, age 63, formerly of Melrose Park, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Santa (nee Catanese) Wyatt; loving mother of James (Ishante) Jaco and Nicole (Adam) Pack; devoted nana of Mackenzie Pack, Aden, and Noah Jaco, LaCassey (Joseph) Caldwell, Tyler Hagerty, and three angels; loving great-grandmother of Joseph and Lilly Caldwell, and Rayne Hagerty; loving sister of Joseph (Catherine) Wyatt and Dianna (Mario) Martinez; sweetest of aunts and great-aunt to many; and a loving friend of many worldwide. Visitation for Debra I. Jaco will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 1101 N. 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Facemasks are required and distancing will be observed. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
