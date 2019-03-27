Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
Debra Gregg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Gregg


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Gregg Obituary
Gregg, Debra A. (Grzegorzewski) Age 67, late of Calumet City, formerly of South Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (née Zelazek);loving sister of Lois (Stanley) Dorabialski;kind aunt of Scott (Wendy), the late Mark, and David Dorabialski;proud great-aunt of Kristine (Jeremy) Vargas and Mike Dorabialski;dear great-great-aunt of Liam Vargas. Ms. Gregg was a retired C.P.S. Special Education teacher with many years of dedicated service. VisitationFriday, March 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralSaturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162ndSt. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland) to St. Jude the Apostle Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m.Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now