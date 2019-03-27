|
Gregg, Debra A. (Grzegorzewski) Age 67, late of Calumet City, formerly of South Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (née Zelazek);loving sister of Lois (Stanley) Dorabialski;kind aunt of Scott (Wendy), the late Mark, and David Dorabialski;proud great-aunt of Kristine (Jeremy) Vargas and Mike Dorabialski;dear great-great-aunt of Liam Vargas. Ms. Gregg was a retired C.P.S. Special Education teacher with many years of dedicated service. VisitationFriday, March 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralSaturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162ndSt. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland) to St. Jude the Apostle Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m.Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019