|
|
Such, Deborah A. (nee Novak) Wife of Robert Such; loving mother of Tara (Mark) Ritchie and Kristin (Jeff) Kushner; devoted grandmother of Finn and Kelsea; dearest sister of Steve (Sandy Susnis), Dan (Gina), and Mike (Cathy) Novak; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487, to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info, call (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019