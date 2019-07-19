Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Deborah Such Obituary
Such, Deborah A. (nee Novak) Wife of Robert Such; loving mother of Tara (Mark) Ritchie and Kristin (Jeff) Kushner; devoted grandmother of Finn and Kelsea; dearest sister of Steve (Sandy Susnis), Dan (Gina), and Mike (Cathy) Novak; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487, to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info, call (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019
