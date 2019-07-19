Home

Deborah Roan Obituary
Roman, Deborah A. (nee Vesely) Loving wife of Ron Roman; proud sister of Kim Vesely and Frank (Carolyn) Vesely; dear godmother of Zachary Vesely; devoted aunt of Margaret, Travis, Andy, Grace, Molly, Zachary, and Emma; beloved daughter of Joan (the late Frank) Vesely; fond sister-in-law of many in the Vesely and Roman families. Debbie was a devoted St. Terrence Volunteer in the Bell Choir, Religious Education Program, and Eucharistic Minister. Proud 11 year employee of Marquette Bank. Enthusiastic Chicago Teams Sports Fan. In lieu of flowers, family would welcome donations to St. Terrence Church or would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W.119th Place, Alsip. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info, call 708-422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019
