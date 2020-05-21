Deborah Lynn Evans
1955 - 2020
Evans, Deborah Lynn

August 5, 1955 – May 16, 2020. (nee Pihl) Age 64, of Monee (previously of Orland Park, IL for most of her life) and graduated from Carl Sandburg High School Class of 1973, was peacefully at rest Saturday, May 16, 2020. She is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 46 years, Charles (Chuck). Her loving children Patricia and Michael, daughter-in-law Diana, and Grandmother to Adilynn Lea Evans. Deborah's family also included her brothers, Robert Pihl (Suzanne Pihl), Anthony Pihl, and the late Michael Pihl. Aunt to Steve Pihl and Kelly Matson (Pihl), Anthony and Bailey Pihl. Cousin and niece to so many. Loving daughter of late Richard and Evelyn Pihl.

Special thanks to Dr. Richard Geiger for going above and beyond during Deborah's post treatment care.

The family would also like to thank her family, friends, and the team @ Kankakee Valley Hospice for their love, care and support during this difficult time. Due to the current Covid-19 quarantine restrictions in place, the service will be privately held at a later date.

Sign Guest Book at: https://www.facebook.com/Debbie.p.evans.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monee Funeral Home
5450 W Wilson St
Monee, IL 60449
(708) 534-0016
