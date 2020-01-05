|
|
Hogan, Deborah Susan July 13, 1953 - December 28, 2019 (née Alfonso), 66, of the North Side of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John Bitinas for almost twelve years. Beloved mother of Holly Hogan. Deborah is survived by one brother and a host of family members. She was preceded in death by her father, one brother and other family members. Deborah had earned two master's degrees and dedicated her career to being an educator, working for over twenty years as a high school teacher for CPS at Roger C. Sullivan HS, as an adjunct professor for the City Colleges of Chicago and at Harper College. As an educator, Deborah touched many lives and was accredited as the first National Board Certified teacher at her high school. Deborah had a passion for writing and she loved the feeling of how the words would flow as she wrote. She enjoyed composing fiction and spent a couple years as a performer at Chicago's 2nd Story. In addition to her creativity, Deborah was enthusiastic about charity work, as she was collecting stuffed animals for children in need. Memorial visitation to be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 4:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. In lieu of flowers, donations of stuffed animals may be made in Deborah's honor to a .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020