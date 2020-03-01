|
Crowe, Deborah Age 84, of Chicago, passed away peacefully in her home on February 23, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert Crowe; cherished mother of Robert (Mary Ellen), Richard (Julie), and Sara Crowe; devoted grandmother of Melissa, Kyle, Sean, Robert, Alex (Catherine), and Hannah; great-grandmother of Maddie and Jack; dear sister of Stephen (Kay) Alport and Judith (the late Larry) Levine; fond aunt and cousin of many. While Deb was born in Chicago and spent the majority of her life there she spent many wonderful winters over the last forty years with Robert and numerous family members in St Thomas, USVI. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to at heart.org appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020