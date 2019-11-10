Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Banasiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Banasiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Banasiak Obituary
Banasiak, Deborah L. "Debbie" (nee Migawa) age 56, passed away on November 7, 2019. Mother of Laura (Adam) Banasiak-Wilkerson; grandmother of six; preceded in death by her parents James Migawa and Judith Schumpp; dear friend of Laura, Kathie, and many others. Debbie made many meaningful relationships working for over 30 years at Harris Bank/Computershare. Visitation Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now