|
|
Banasiak, Deborah L. "Debbie" (nee Migawa) age 56, passed away on November 7, 2019. Mother of Laura (Adam) Banasiak-Wilkerson; grandmother of six; preceded in death by her parents James Migawa and Judith Schumpp; dear friend of Laura, Kathie, and many others. Debbie made many meaningful relationships working for over 30 years at Harris Bank/Computershare. Visitation Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019