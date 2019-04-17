|
|
Freeman, Debbie L. (nee Klimzak) Beloved wife of the late Michael G. Freeman; loving mother of Amanda, Michael (Christine), Joseph, and Laura Freeman; devoted grandmother of Connor and Samantha; dearest sister of Jamie (Fawn), Fred (the late Vikki), and the late Roy and Bill Klimzak; dear sister-in-law of Noreen Klimzak; and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 179009 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019