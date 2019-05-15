|
|
Szymanski, Deann M. Age 48. Loving mother of Olivia and Dominick; cherished daughter of Jacqueline A. and the late Walter M. Szymanski; dear sister of Dwayne (Debra) Szymanski, Dawn (Robert) Unger, and Jennifer (Henry) Arciszewski; fond aunt of Timothy, Amy, Emily, Jacob, Zachary, Grace, and Juliana. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to Sacred Heart Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019