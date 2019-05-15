Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deann Szymanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deann Szymanski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deann Szymanski Obituary
Szymanski, Deann M. Age 48. Loving mother of Olivia and Dominick; cherished daughter of Jacqueline A. and the late Walter M. Szymanski; dear sister of Dwayne (Debra) Szymanski, Dawn (Robert) Unger, and Jennifer (Henry) Arciszewski; fond aunt of Timothy, Amy, Emily, Jacob, Zachary, Grace, and Juliana. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to Sacred Heart Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now