Dawn Deann Del Moro
1963 - 2020
Del Moro, Dawn Deann Dawn Deann Del Moro, age 56, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Chicago, Cicero, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Season's Hospice Home of Naperville. She was born September 30, 1963, to her loving parents, Jill and Harry Wambaja and the late Edward Newsome. Cherished wife of Nicklos V. Del Moro, wedded on April 30, 1982. Adored mother of Melissa (Michael) Yankewitz and Megan Del Moro. Loving Mimi of Noah and Emma Yankewitz. Dearest sister of Traci (Frank) Nowaczyk, Cari Newsome, Colleen Ramonez, Jamie (Chad) Stubblefield, Joseph (fiancé Jennifer Wareyko) Wambaja and the late Edward Newsome. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dawn was a talented, hard-working health care professional for 30 years at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago and various nursing care facilities in the western suburbs. She loved her Lord and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 4:00-7:30 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
