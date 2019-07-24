Home

Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 721-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
2132 E. 72nd Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
2132 E. 72nd Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
David Williams Obituary
Williams, David Devoted husband and father transitioned on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born to Bennie and Ruby Williams and raised in Chicago, IL. He dedicated his life to community service, first as a US Army veteran and later as a Chicago Police Officer. He retired in 2004 following 32 years of service with the Chicago Police Department. He is survived by his loving wife, Rena and children, Kim, Stacy, Christopher and Anitra; as well as 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, David, Jr. Visitation Services, Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Ave., Chicago, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 2132 E. 72nd Street, Chicago, IL; Wake at 10:00-10:30 a.m, followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Oak Woods Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019
