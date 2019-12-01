|
Rucci, David J. Passed away suddenly November 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Dave was a retired sergeant at the Chicago Police Department with 36 years of dedicated service. Beloved son of Dolores nee Kaleta and the late Vito Rucci; dear brother of Theresa Cardone, Debbie Rucci, John (Elise) Rucci, and Julie Rucci; loved significant other of Denise Officer; loving uncle of Bernadette, John and Lucia. Proud secretary of The Polish American Police Assn. Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 2:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Jack LaRocco: Director, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to St. Mary of the Woods Church, mass at 10:00 a.m. Int: Queen of Heaven Cemetery For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019