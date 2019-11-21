|
Rizzo, David S. Age 79; beloved husband of Carmen, nee Hernandez; loving father of Marguerite (Christopher) Walgreen and Michael Rizzo, of Rockford, IL; devote grandfather of Hayden, Charlotte, and Morgan; fond brother of Mario (Mary Alice) Rizzo and Vicki (Charles) Eiden; loving uncle and friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, November 23, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the benefit of his son Michael Rizzo's home, make check payable to Milestone Inc. c/co Arles Hendershot, 4060 McFarland Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111, write on check - In memory of David S. Rizzo, are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019