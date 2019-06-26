Pleasant, David Age 57, of Mebane, North Carolina, suddenly departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a native of Chicago, Illinois and was born on March 30, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Pleasant. David had just recently relocated to Mebane, NC as shop operations manager of TRS. Dave had the gift of making everyone he loved feel special. He doted on his grandchildren and was always up for fun. David loved nature and found much joy camping, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Teresa Pleasant (nee Partyka); devoted father of Kerry (Gregory) Joutras of Cypress, TX; beloved Papa of two grandsons, Cole Gregory Joutras and Mason David Joutras; fond son of Dawn Pleasant (nee Willhoite) of Chicago, IL; cherished brother of Michael James (Janet) Pleasant of South Bend, IN and Susan (Thomas) Foss of Chicago, IL; favorite uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. Receiving of family and friends at 2:00 p.m. and celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First UMC of Oak Lawn, located at 100th Street and Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 with Rev. Colleen M. Norman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to Miracles in Sight, 3900 Westpoint Blvd., Suite F, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Dave was a donor to Miracles in Sight, which will allow two people to have the gift of sight. Online guest register available at www.walkersfuneralhomemebane.com, Walker's Funeral Home and Crematory of Mebane is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary