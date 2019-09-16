|
|
Perlove, David "Dovey" David "Dovey" Perlove, 79. Beloved husband and best friend for 56 years of Susan "Susie" nee Kushner. Loving father of Steven Perlove, Michael (Jamie Boton) Perlove and Abbe (Michael) Sinnwell. Proud "Poppy" of Emma and Camryn. Dear brother of Sandra Weiss and Marc (Marlene) Perlove. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 100 Tri-State International, suite 125, Lincolnshire IL 60069, or PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 16, 2019