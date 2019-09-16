Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Perlove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Dovey" Perlove


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
David "Dovey" Perlove Obituary
Perlove, David "Dovey" David "Dovey" Perlove, 79. Beloved husband and best friend for 56 years of Susan "Susie" nee Kushner. Loving father of Steven Perlove, Michael (Jamie Boton) Perlove and Abbe (Michael) Sinnwell. Proud "Poppy" of Emma and Camryn. Dear brother of Sandra Weiss and Marc (Marlene) Perlove. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 100 Tri-State International, suite 125, Lincolnshire IL 60069, or PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now