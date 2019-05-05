Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
David Mock Obituary
Mock, David A. Age 57, of Countryside, IL. Loving father of Anthony Mock, Rebecca Mock, Michelle Mock (Anthorne "Eli" Ternoir); proud grandpa of Logan Mock; beloved son of Anthony and Louise (nee Hesek) Mock; wonderful brother of Anita Mock (Steve Wilkin), Carla (late Bill) Knotek, and Peter (Kathi) Mock; former husband of Betty Mock; uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019
