|
|
Mock, David A. Age 57, of Countryside, IL. Loving father of Anthony Mock, Rebecca Mock, Michelle Mock (Anthorne "Eli" Ternoir); proud grandpa of Logan Mock; beloved son of Anthony and Louise (nee Hesek) Mock; wonderful brother of Anita Mock (Steve Wilkin), Carla (late Bill) Knotek, and Peter (Kathi) Mock; former husband of Betty Mock; uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019