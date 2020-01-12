Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
David M. Wittenberg Obituary
Wittenberg, David M. David M. Wittenberg, age 83. Beloved husband of Marilyn Wittenberg nee Jadwin for 50 wonderful years. Loving father of Abby (Dr. Michael) Taylor and Dr. Robert (Jaime) Wittenberg. Proud grandfather of Sam and Henry Taylor and Max and Alexander Wittenberg. Cherished brother of Patti (Herb Brenner) Vile and the late Susan (the late Max) Tyson. Fond brother-in-law of Ted (Ellen Morris) Jadwin. Beloved son of the late Bob and Doris Wittenberg. David was a graduate of Senn High School, Ohio State University, University of Chicago Law School and New York University Masters of Law in Taxation. Service Monday, 12:30 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials in his memory to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020
