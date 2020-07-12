Edwards, David Lee Age 71, born in Memphis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of family, July 7, 2020 at his daughter's home in Glenwood, Illinois. David was a skilled tradesman who loved reading blueprints on plumbing and construction projects. He worked for Walsh Construction in his younger years before falling ill. David had a loving personality and people were naturally intrigued by him because he was fun, giving, and outspoken. He believed in living his life. He will be deeply missed. Loving father of Davida Theresa (Michael Sales) Dallas, DeShannon Elaine Dallas, Sandra Edwards, and the late David Haywood. Proud and loving grandfather ("Granddaddy") of Cedrinna Humphries and Quashawn and Kristina Sales. Son of the late Ruby Edwards. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to University of Chicago Hospital Cardiology Dept., https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/give
