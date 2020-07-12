1/1
David Lee Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwards, David Lee

Age 71, born in Memphis, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of family, July 7, 2020 at his daughter's home in Glenwood, Illinois.

David was a skilled tradesman who loved reading blueprints on plumbing and construction projects. He worked for Walsh Construction in his younger years before falling ill. David had a loving personality and people were naturally intrigued by him because he was fun, giving, and outspoken. He believed in living his life. He will be deeply missed.

Loving father of Davida Theresa (Michael Sales) Dallas, DeShannon Elaine Dallas, Sandra Edwards, and the late David Haywood. Proud and loving grandfather ("Granddaddy") of Cedrinna Humphries and Quashawn and Kristina Sales. Son of the late Ruby Edwards.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to University of Chicago Hospital Cardiology Dept., https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/give

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved