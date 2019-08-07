|
|
Larson, David C. Veteran U.S. Marines; beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gudas); loving father of Donna Larson-Sheptock, Don (Debra) Larson and Kathleen (Greg) Larson; cherished grandfather of Jimmy (Michelle), Cole (Michele) and Nathan Sheptock, Trent (Daniella), Tyler (Taylor) and Ethan Larson and Nicole Lehr; devoted son of the late Earnest and late Ann Larson; dear brother of Roy (Helene), late Robert (late Jean), late Howard (Noreen), late Ernie (Yvonne), late Bill (late Lillian), late Jerry (late Dorothy) and the late Clifford "Skip" (Leona) Larson; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019