Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Larson


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Larson Obituary
Larson, David C. Veteran U.S. Marines; beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gudas); loving father of Donna Larson-Sheptock, Don (Debra) Larson and Kathleen (Greg) Larson; cherished grandfather of Jimmy (Michelle), Cole (Michele) and Nathan Sheptock, Trent (Daniella), Tyler (Taylor) and Ethan Larson and Nicole Lehr; devoted son of the late Earnest and late Ann Larson; dear brother of Roy (Helene), late Robert (late Jean), late Howard (Noreen), late Ernie (Yvonne), late Bill (late Lillian), late Jerry (late Dorothy) and the late Clifford "Skip" (Leona) Larson; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now