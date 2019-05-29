Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Anshe Emet Synagogue
3751 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL
View Map
David Kahn Obituary
Kahn, David David V. Kahn, age 88. Beloved husband of Ruth nee Israelit. Loving father of Jonathan (Susan), Ethan (Cathy), and Suzy Kahn Weinberg (Jeff Weinberg). Proud grandfather of Jason (fiancée Michal Schwartz), Leah, Myles, Josh, Shulie, Becca, Molly, and Aidan. Dear brother of Celine (the late Robert) Epstein and the late Judy (the late Herman) Bloch. Beloved uncle and cousin to many. Devoted son of the late Albert and Sarah. David was born in Oak Park and lived his whole life in Chicago. After graduating from the University of Chicago Law School he joined the Air Force where he served as a Captain and Judge Advocate. Forty years in the practice of law culminated in the role of senior partner at the Chicago firm of Altheimer & Gray. Devoted to human rights and first amendment ideas, he served as the American Jewish Congress National President where he created the David V. Kahn Center for Religious Liberties. But his greatest and most treasured life's work was his family. David's strengths and accomplishments were supported and encouraged by his perfect partner, Ruthie, over a 60 plus year love affair. Service Friday10AM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL, 60613. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019
