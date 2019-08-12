|
Myers, Dr. David J. Dr. David J. Myers, 81. Beloved husband of the late Reva L. Myers nee Shmikler. Devoted father of Debra (John) Cuneo, Jonathan Myers and Alan (Shelley) Myers. Proud grandfather of Evan, Eli, Alexis and Lucas. Dear brother of Susan (Anthony) Grosch. Private services were held at Sunday Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. Memorials in his memory to The First Tee of Greater Chicago, 2901 W. Lake Ave , Suite A, Glenview, IL 60025, www.thefirstteegreaterchicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2019