|
|
Feddor, David Devoted son of Theresa and the late Edward Feddor Sr,; cherished brother of Edward (Catherine) Feddor, Chris (Christine) Feddor, Catherine Filano and Karen (Todd) Welu; loving godfather of Abby Welu; fond uncle of Rebecca, Rachel, Katie and John Feddor, Jerry Welu, Nicholas and Carolyn Filano and Edward Feddor III; dear nephew of Rudy (Maureen) Kopriva and Gene Feddor. Due to the circumstances regarding the COVID-19 virus, Services will be Private. A Celebration of David's life with a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please omit flowers. Condolences may be sent to David's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020