Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
David Chikerotis Obituary
Chikerotis, David George Suddenly, Age 31. Beloved son of Steve, retired C.F.D., and Mary (nee Northrup) Chikerotis; loving brother of Steve (Lisa), Luke (Nancy), and Peter (Maggie) Chikerotis; dear uncle of Gianna, Bella, and Gabby; cherished nephew of John (Kristine) Chikerotis, Gail (the late Jim) Lundstedt, the late Sandy Bergman, Bob (Sue) Northrup, Bill (Deb) Northrup, and Joan Northrup. Dave will be missed by his many cousins and dear friends. Visitation is Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55ht St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Symphorosa Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of David to: Guildhaus, II, 2413 Canal St., Blue Island, IL 60406 or Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to David's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 30, 2019
